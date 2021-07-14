Masks in Valley schools for the new school year: When will you know?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many parents are thinking about the new school year with many districts beginning class in August. What will the classroom be like? Will students need to wear masks?

You can find those answers on the Ohio Department of Education website for each district in Ohio. Plans had to be submitted in June, but they could change.

For instance, in Boardman, masks are still listed and to be worn covering the nose and chin, but one-way hallways will be gone and spacing will be three feet. There will also be modifications in the cafeteria and markings will remain on the floor, among other health guidelines.

In Poland, the mask box is not check-marked, but three feet of distancing is and they plan to keep one-way halls, spacing in the cafeteria and markings on the floor.

Each district’s plan is different but all adhere to state safety guidelines, but there is wiggle room for districts to make some of their own decisions. For instance, some districts will maintain plexiglass barriers while others are taking them down.

Those plans can be updated at any time, and many districts will be revisiting their guidelines closer to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.