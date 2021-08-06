Masks and vaccine cards needed to get into local theater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local live theater has set some new health guidelines.

Beginning immediately, patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination status and wear a mask at Hopewell Theatre productions.

The Hopewell Board of Trustees wrote that they are “listening to patrons and taking the advice of the Ohio Department of Health.”

Trustees said that all volunteers are fully vaccinated and “we respectfully require that all patrons be fully vaccinated and wear masks.”

Patrons will be required to show their vaccine record card before admission, the trustees said.

Masks can be taken down to enjoy refreshments.

Hopewell Theatre is the home of the Victorian players who perform inside a renovated church on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.