YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County had a tough year with its Red Kettle Campaign. Donations were down considerably compared to years past.

The Salvation Army had a goal to raise around $150,000. This season, they came up short at $82,000.

Multiple factors led to the smaller donations. Major Paul Moore said volunteers were down and the coronavirus played a role in fewer bell ringers.

“We heard a lot of ‘do we have to wear masks or not?’ I don’t think any of the stores required masks, but people were still a little hesitant about that,” Moore said.

Even though giving was lower than in past years, the Salvation Army was still able to help around 1,300 families with food, toys, coats and hats. They are still collecting donations.

Moore says the Salvation Army is prepared to help as many families as needed next holiday season. He said its drive-thru for donations worked well this year, and he hopes to have good systems for donations next year, too.

“We have wonderful support from this community. We take one step at a time,” Moore said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Mahoning County in Youngstown. You can also donate online.