YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and U.S. Marshals are investigating after gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the lower South Side.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. to a house in the 300 block of Plum Street.

It is not believed that anyone was hit.

Marshals were nearby when they heard the gunshots and came by to help. They are currently searching the outside of the home.

It is not clear yet if anyone is in custody