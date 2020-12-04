Marshals pick up teen who escaped from Juvenile Justice Center

Eddie Thomas, Jr., was arrested without incident and returned to the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen who police say escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center earlier this month was arrested in Youngstown Thursday.

According to U.S. Marshals, 15-year-old Eddie Thomas, Jr., was picked up about 6:30 p.m. on E. Warren Avenue.

Thomas was arrested without incident and returned to the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun and ammunition during the arrest, according to police.

Administrators say Thomas, Daeshawn Douglas and Brandon Crump overpowered a guard at the justice center on Nov. 17 and then tried to get out through an outdoor, fenced-in basketball court behind the building.

Crump got caught in the razor wire and was hurt and never got away. Douglas was captured several days later by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force outside the WRTA bus station downtown.

Thomas was originally housed in the JJC on a charge of improperly discharging a weapon into a habitation, and Douglas was charged initially with breaking and entering.

Crump is charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy in Struthers.

All will now face escape and other counts.

Administrators expect Crump’s charges will be added into his original case when he has a preliminary hearing on December 17.

