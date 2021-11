AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Austintown is in the Mahoning County Jail facing dozens of charges, including having child pornography.

U.S. Marshals picked up Robert Jensen Tuesday. He was indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury on 36 counts of pandering obscenity, voyeurism and using a child in pornographic images.

Investigators first learned about the case last summer.

Jenson is due in court next week.