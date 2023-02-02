YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Thursday found a man with a murder warrant from Boston in a home on the South Side.

Dwight Watson, 56, was found in a home on Maywood Drive, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force said.

Watson is now in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

A news release from the task force said Watson was involved in a fatal stabbing where a man was stabbed in the neck. The release did not give a date as to when the crime took place.

Boston police learned that Watson was in Youngstown and passed that information on to marshals, the release said. Watson at first gave marshals a false name, but they were soon able to find out who he was, the release said.