(WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect who is wanted on multiple warrants in the area.

The St. Clair Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the suspect, John Sullivan, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on Sullivan are asked to contact the Marshals or Detective Smith at 330-386-3585, extension 6134.