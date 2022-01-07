YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a woman who is wanted for her role in a Dec. 27 homicide on the West Side.

C’Mone Thomas, 22, is wanted on a charge of complicity to aggravated murder for her role in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Joseph Addison, 42, at an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.

Three other people were wounded in the same shooting, which happened about 1:45 a.m.

Police charged Marquez Thomas, 42, with aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was arraigned Monday in municipal court and remains in the Mahoning County jail in lieu of $1.1 million bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas can call marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411).