Marshals looking for most-wanted fugitives, four charged with homicide

Two of the homicides are from Warren, one from Youngstown, and one is from Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four of the five most-wanted fugitives by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force are homicide suspects.

Wanted for the Aug. 2. shooting death in Warren of Delquan Ware, 25, is 35-year-old Cameron Tillis. He faces charges of aggravated murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Tillis is one of two men charged with the killing of Ware, who was shot to death on Summit Street. Police said Ware was driving a car when someone in another car shot him, which caused his car to crash.

The second suspect in Ware’s death, Stefon Alexander, 35, turned himself in Dec. 29 on a charge of aggravated murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.

Wanted for the Sept. 25 shooting death in Warren of Queysean Sallis, 25, of Youngstown, is Gregory Stallworth, 29. He is charged with murder.

Sallis was shot to death near the Hampshire apartment complex on Fifth Street SW.

George Hill, III, 45, is wanted for the murder of Jennifer Mullen, 35, who died June 1 in St. Elizabeth Health Center after police said she was beaten in her Shields Road home in Boardman.

A Mahoning County grand jury Dec. 11 indicted Hill on two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Hill was charged after autopsy tests were completed. Police said Hill had also changed his story several times when interviewed by investigators.

Mullen had received a skull fracture when she fell backward out of a bathtub, but when she was examined police found other injuries on her.

Abdul Muhammad, 29, is charged with aggravated murder for the Nov. 19 shooting death of Marquise Bebbs, 35, in the parking lot of a bar at East Lucius and South avenues in Youngstown.

Police said Bebbs was shot after an argument with Muhammad.

Marshals are also looking for John Harms, 38, who is wanted for three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Anyone with information on any of the five can call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a reward may be available in some cases.