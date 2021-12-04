Marshals find Warren murder suspect near Seattle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in a Warren murder Friday afternoon near Seatle, Washington.

Cameron Tillis, 36, was wanted by the Warren Police Department for charges of aggravated murder, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. U.S. Marshals put out an alert for Tillis last January.

Tillis is accused of killing Delquan Ware, 25. Ware was shot to death while driving a vehicle on Summit St. NW in Warren on August 2, 2020.

In December of 2020, warrants were issued for the arrest of Tillis and another man charged in connection with the murder, Stefon Alexander, 35.

Alexander surrendered to police shortly after the warrants were issued. He is currently in custody.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has been looking for Tillis for almost a year. In late October, investigators gathered information that Tillis may have fled Ohio and was somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

Friday, Marshals arrested Tillis at a home in the 2000 block of SW Sunset Blvd. in Renton, Washington, about 15 miles southeast of Seattle.

Tillis will remain in custody in Washington until he can be extradited to Trumbull County to face his pending charges.

“Our investigators never gave up on this case. They knew no matter how long and how far suspects run, they will find them. The strong partnerships built across the entire country are what make arrests like this possible through the fugitive task forces,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.