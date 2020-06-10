Marshals, DEA search Youngstown home of football standout Lynn Bowden

They were at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street as Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency are searching the Youngstown home of local football standout Lynn Bowden.

They are at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street. Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs with other people who were in the house.

No one has been arrested at this time.



The Warren Harding graduate was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky. He remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

As a quarterback, Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.

Investigators are not revealing what they were looking for or if anything was recovered at this time.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for developments on this story.