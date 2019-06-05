Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Marshals arrest woman charged in Sharon homicide, man facing weapons charges

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested two people Wednesday — one is charged in a Sharon homicide and another is being held on weapons charges.

Alexis Holmes, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. Eddie Robinson, of Youngstown, is charged with possession of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals arrested them Wednesday at a hotel on N. Canfield Avenue in Austintown. Investigators got information that they may have fled Pennsylvania to the Youngstown area.

Holmes’ charges stem from the murder of 24-year-old Khalil Hopson, of Sharon, on May 23. Hopson was shot in the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue in Sharon. Hopson’s dog was also shot and lost a leg.

Holmes was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mercer County.

Robinson is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on several warrants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story