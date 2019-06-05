Marshals arrest woman charged in Sharon homicide, man facing weapons charges

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested two people Wednesday — one is charged in a Sharon homicide and another is being held on weapons charges.

Alexis Holmes, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. Eddie Robinson, of Youngstown, is charged with possession of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals arrested them Wednesday at a hotel on N. Canfield Avenue in Austintown. Investigators got information that they may have fled Pennsylvania to the Youngstown area.

Holmes’ charges stem from the murder of 24-year-old Khalil Hopson, of Sharon, on May 23. Hopson was shot in the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue in Sharon. Hopson’s dog was also shot and lost a leg.

Holmes was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mercer County.

Robinson is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on several warrants.