Marshals arrest suspect in murder of pregnant Warren mother

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man, charged with killing a pregnant mother inside her Warren home.

Investigators arrested Kemari James Tuesday in Baltimore.

Police connected James to the April 17 shooting death of 26–old La’Nesha Workman, who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Workman was pregnant and the mother of two young children.

After the murder, those children were found crying inside the home.

James will be held in the Baltimore City Jail until his extradition to face homicide charges.