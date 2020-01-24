Marshals arrest seventh person in 2019 murder of Youngstown woman

Johntez Scrivens was arrested after he was secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Thursday arrested a seventh person in the murder of an East Side woman last January.

Johntez Scrivens, 20, was arrested at his job in the building at 20 W. Federal Place after he was indicted earlier in the day by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder and conspiracy.

Scrivens is the seventh person to be charged in the death of Crystal Hernandez, 23, who was shot and killed Jan. 24, 2019, in her Magnolia Street apartment.

Hernandez was holding a child at the time she was shot. The child was unharmed.

Police said Hernandez was killed because several people were looking to retaliate against her boyfriend, who had shot at someone earlier in the day.

Six other people were charged with Hernandez’s shooting or other related crimes. Two of those people pleaded guilty in common pleas court earlier this month and have yet to be sentenced.

Two other people were charged with the shooting that led to the retaliation that caused the death of Hernandez. They both pleaded guilty.

One of those people was killed last month in an unrelated homicide. The other person was sentenced to prison.