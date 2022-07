BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a rape suspect at a trailer park in Beaver Township on Friday morning.

Bruce Myers faces charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and attempted rape after he was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Because the rape charges involve a child under the age of 10, a conviction could bring life in prison without parole.