Marshals arrest ‘most-wanted’ fugitive, charged with murder in Boardman

George Hill, III, 45, is charged with the murder of Jennifer Mullen

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested one of their most-wanted fugitives, who was wanted for a murder in Boardman.

George Hill, III, 45, is charged with the murder of Jennifer Mullen, 35, who died June 1 in St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police said she was beaten in her Shields Road home in Boardman.

A Mahoning County grand jury Dec. 11 indicted Hill on two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Hill was charged after autopsy tests were completed. Police said Hill had also changed his story several times when interviewed by investigators.

Mullen had received a skull fracture when she fell backward out of a bathtub, but when she was examined police found other injuries on her.

Hill was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Friday, where he is still being held.