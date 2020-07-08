Marshals arrest suspects charged with murder of man found in burning SUV in Youngstown

According to an affidavit, the suspects bundled the victim's body in blankets and drove him to a wooded area near McGuffey Road, where they set the SUV on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men for the murder of a man found last week in a burning SUV in Youngstown.

Julius Kimbrough, 43, of Humboldt Avenue, and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, were both arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder. They are being questioned right now by investigators and are expected to be booked into the Mahoning County Jail later Wednesday.

Both men are charged with the death of a man found about 9:20 p.m. July 1 in a burning SUV in the 3300 block of McGuffey Road.

Warrants were issued for both late Tuesday evening.

The victim’s body was so badly burned that police and investigators with the Mahoning County Coroners Officer have not yet been able to confirm his identity. Police did say they were able to trace the SUV to an address on the South Side.

Affidavits accompanying the warrants for both men said Kimbrough went to the victim’s home on Oak Lane Avenue on July 1 and asked the victim if he had a gun.

When the victim replied he had a gun, Kimbrough then shot him several times, according to the affidavit.

Roddy then helped Kimbrough bundle the victim’s body in blankets and drove him out to McGuffey Road on the far East Side, where they drove the SUV deep into the woods before setting it on fire, the affidavit said.

The affidavit referred to the victim as “John Doe.”

Firefighters who were called to the scene for a brush fire discovered the body and called police.

With the arrests, the city has now made an arrest or cleared nine out of 16 homicides in 2020.