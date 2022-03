YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted on a parole violation.

U.S. Marshals arrested 45-year-old Raymond Green Wednesday morning at a house on Castle Court.

He was hiding in the attic and deputies had to deploy “flash bangs” to subdue him.

He was taken into custody wearing only his underwear and was taken to jail.

Green was wanted for violating his parole from an earlier robbery case.