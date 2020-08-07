Marshals arrest man, accused of sending victim to ICU after Austintown bar brawl

Marshals had Sam Daviduk listed among their "Top Five Wanted Fugitives" last month

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday wanted on charges related to a brawl at an Austintown bar that left a man with critical injuries.

Marshals had Sam Daviduk listed among their “Top Five Wanted Fugitives” last month.

Daviduk was wanted on charges related to a fight at Shotz Bar on July 11.

According to a police report, officers arrived to find a man unconscious on the floor with blood on his face.

Police said a review of video footage showed several people involved in a large fight. A man, later identified as Daviduk, can be seen choking the victim, throwing him to the ground and proceeding to kick him in the head several times, the report stated.

The report states that another man is seen standing by, holding what appears to be a handgun, before leaving the bar.

Police said the victim went to the ICU as a result of the attack and had to have part of his skull removed due to a brain bleed.

According to the report, another suspect, 19-year-old Ronnie Bennett, was arrested July 20 on firearm possession charges.

Daviduk faces a felonious assault charge.