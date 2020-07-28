Marshals arrest man accused of pointing gun at Youngstown police officers

It's not the first time that Mark Colpetro, Jr. has been accused of pointing a gun at police officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Tuesday captured a man accused of pointing a gun at Youngstown police officers last week.

Members of the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force found Mark Colpetro, Jr. 20, of East Midlothian Boulevard, at an apartment in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive on the East Side. They say Colpetro leaped out a second-story window before he was captured by Marshals.

Colpetro was wanted on charges of felonious assault, obstructing official business and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after police said he pointed a gun at two vice squad officers Thursday afternoon at a Birch Street home.

Police said the two vice squad officers were investigating both complaints by neighbors and gunshot sensor reports. When the officers knocked on the Birch Street door, reports said Colpetro pointed a gun at them.

The two officers backed off and radioed for backup. Colpetro and another man ran out of the house, but Colpetro got away. The other man and a woman who lived there were detained, questioned by police at the scene, then released.

It is the second time in less than a year Colpetro has been accused of pointing a gun at a police officer. He is free on a $45,000 bond in that case, which he posted shortly after his arraignment in municipal court on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Reports said an officer working security at an East Lucius Avenue church Oct. 6 heard gunfire and saw Colpetro leaning out of a car and firing a gun at a home on East Avondale Avenue. Officers traced him to his home, where he leaped out of a second-story window but was caught trying to run away.

No one was injured in that shooting.

A witness told police that Colpetro shot at a home because he was mad a woman there broke up with him. Reports said Colpetro also pointed a gun at a police officer when he was in the car shooting.

His bond was revoked Jan. 16 after his case was bound over to common pleas court when he failed to show up for a pretrial hearing. His bond was reinstated Jan. 29, according to court records.

However, his bond was again revoked after he failed to show for a June 4 pretrial hearing.

Colpetro was also arrested at his home in March after police traced a pickup truck he was in there that was linked to a shooting in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue. A man there said someone in a passing car fired several shots at him as he was driving.

Colpetro was booked into the jail in that case, but according to municipal court records, charges were never filed.