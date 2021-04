SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - Ohio House Bill 110 has moved onto the Senate, but before it got to there, it contained language that could have been detrimental to city health departments like Salem, East Liverpool, Warren and the 17 others in the state.

"For this to come at this time really took us by surprise," said Alanna Stainbrook, commissioner of the Salem City Health Department. "But it would have taken us by surprise at anytime because we do believe we are effective and we are efficient here in the city. We are very dedicated and committed to serving our residents here."