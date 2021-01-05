Marshals arrest Austintown man charged with attacking man with a hammer

The victim told police Barnette hit him in the head, neck, arms and upper body before smashing the windshield of his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals arrested an Austintown man on Tuesday who was wanted on charges that he attacked a man over a leaf blower in Youngstown.

George Barnette, 36, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Barnette is charged with attacking a man on Oct. 10 with a hammer at a Burlington Avenue home after reports said Barnette blamed the man for stealing his leaf blower. The man denied taking it.

The victim told police Barnette hit him in the head, neck, arms and upper body before smashing the windshield of his car.

The victim drove himself to St. Joseph Health Center in Warren then made a report the next day at the police station.

Reports said the man’s jaw was fractured and he would need surgery and he had bruises on his face and neck.