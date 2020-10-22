Marshals announce Youngstown area’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday the Youngstown area’s most wanted fugitives.
Marshals are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following people: (violations are charges and have not been adjudicated)
- Destaney Phillips, 25 – Felonious assault, aggravated burglary
- Rufus Barnett, 30 – Trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence
- Michael Dorsey, 28 – Distribution of methamphetamine
- Zion Gilmore, 21 – Aggravated burglary, felonious assault
- Edward Johnson, 24 – Aggravated burglary, abduction, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Anyone wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.
