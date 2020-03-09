Marshalls looking for couple accused in Youngstown toddler’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marshalls with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for two people charged in the death of a 2-year-old child in Youngstown.

The task force has named Sharday Bing Dixon, 33, of Struthers, and Derek Carter, Jr., 27, of Campbell, as their Fugitives of the Week.

Both are facing charges of murder and child endangering. Bing Dixon faces an additional count of permitting child abuse.

Anyone with information on the couples’ whereabouts is asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Oct. 4, 2018, to a home in the 100 block of West Dennick Avenue for a report of a child that was not breathing. The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, then flown by helicopter to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, where he later died.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said an autopsy by the Summit County Coroner’s Office determined the child died of “catastrophic injuries.” He would not be more specific.

Zubal said the injuries were significant.

“In my 20 years as a police officer, this is the worst case of child abuse I have ever seen,” Zubal said.