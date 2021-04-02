Marriage records a click away and free in Mahoning County

There are now five (5) options available to obtain a copy of your marriage license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marriage records are now easier to access and can be printed free in Mahoning County.

Due to the new federally compliant driver’s license requirements as well as employer required verification of marriage, Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr., announced Friday that those records, including marriage licenses, can now be electronically accessed and printed out at home by users of the online system.

Case information in the court can also be accessed online.

For anyone who was married prior to June 1, 1999, the court has added a new option for those individuals to obtain a copy of their marriage license. Several libraries in the area have been deputized to provide certified copies of marriage records.

There are now five options available to obtain a copy of your marriage license if your marriage license was issued in Mahoning County: