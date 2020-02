The lights under the bridge represent the 49ers' colors of red and gold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than a day to go before the Super Bowl, the Market Street Bridge in Youngstown is joining in on the festivities.

There’s a Youngstown connection to the franchise.

The DeBartolo/York owned team will be on the big stage Sunday night. With that connection comes a large 49ers fan base here in the Mahoning Valley.