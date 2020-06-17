Market in Youngstown hopes to make health food more accessible to city residents

One customer said making changes for a healthier lifestyle can be tough for some

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With everything going on in the world, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. The owner of a holistic store in Youngstown stresses the importance of taking care of your mental and physical health.

“Evolve comes in because of the way I see stuff now,” said Kenrael Banks, owner of Evolve Market on Mahoning Avenue. “My eye perceived the world and everything in it from what I was taught versus now — the perception. There’s always perception behind it.”

Banks said the goal is to promote healthy mental and physical lifestyles.

He said the idea started because of his own health issues.

“They told me I had hypertension, which is another name for high blood pressure, and I thought I ate healthy but, really, I wasn’t. So I changed my diet and I’ve never went back.”

In his store, Banks has healthy food options and things to help with anxiety, stress and detoxing. He also carries books to empower and motivate the mind.

Tra Lightning, a customer, said Banks encouraged her to change her diet to help with anxiety and depression.

She said making those changes can be tough for some who might not have as much access to healthy food.

“It’s kind of hard because there aren’t a lot of places that provide fresh fruits and vegetables at a decent price. So sometimes people will back away because it’s more affordable to go to the grocery store and get what they carry.”

Operational manager George Walker said the goal of the store is to improve the lives of people in the City of Youngstown.

“The way the world is going right now, it seems so divisive and that’s one thing we don’t need. We just want this place to be all-inclusive for the Youngstown community and we want to bring people together.”