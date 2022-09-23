SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- An Evening with Mark Twain is happening Saturday evening at Kent State Salem.

The Society is bringing in Mark Dawidziak to perform.

He is a Twain scholar, actor, journalist and professor, not to mention he looks like Twain too. Jan Schaeffer Cox, owner of Salem Music Centre, will also be playing piano starting at 6:15 p.m.

The event is a celebration of a big milestone for the Salem Historical Society.

“This is actually a fundraiser it’s in celebration of our 75th birthday but it’s to help raise money for our newest building the 570 s. Broadway Building, which houses our trolley and workshop, some storage space for our large collection,” said Ginger Grilli, Education Director for the Salem Historical Society.

“Mark will come out to speak at 7 but for any people who come at 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. we have a professional piano player Jan Schaeffer Cox, who graduated from Salem, she is going to be playing classical music during the mark twain time,” said Ruth Newman of the Salem Historical Society.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Tickets can be bought day of. There will also be a gift basket drawing, 50/50 raffle and door prize