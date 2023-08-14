(WKBN) – There are now nearly 380,000 registered marijuana patients in Ohio and the numbers are growing.

The Ohio Medicinal Marijuana Program released numbers Monday showing 377,384 patients are registered, and the program has received 778,067 recommendations since it started.

Of those registered patients, 22,342 are veterans, 23,405 are indigent and 1,346 are terminally ill.

There has been $1.4 billion in product sales with over 16 million units of manufactured products.

For comparison, in July 2019, product sales were at about $12.4 million.

There are four marijuana dispensaries locally (Ohio):

There are 92 facilities in Ohio with certificates of operation.

The idea of recreational marijuana could go before voters soon, but getting the issue on the ballot has been difficult.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose informed the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on July 25 that it had missed the mark of verified signatures to qualify for the fall ballot — falling short by 679. Of the 222,198 it had submitted, just under the required 124,046 were verified.

But then, the coalition was able to gather supplemental signatures in the days that followed and submitted 6,546 newly collected signatures for LaRose’s office for verification.

An official decision on whether the measure will be on the Nov. 7 ballot has not been handed down, yet, but the coalition is confident voters will see it on the ballot.