YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The only sister of the famous Osmond family entertained Youngstown on Thursday night with an array of Christmas classics.

A Marie Osmond Christmas began at Powers Auditorium with Osmond giving out what she called “COVID kisses,” where she drew on people’s foreheads and the top of their heads with lipstick.

Then, she took the stage and joined the Youngstown Symphony for a night of holiday music.

Nearly 1,200 people showed up — the largest symphony event in recent memory.