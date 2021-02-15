Mardi Gras paczki available at Nemenz IGA in Struthers

Nemenz IGA will be selling paczki from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, and one grocery store in Struthers wants to make sure you get your fill of sweet treats.

You can get paczki at Nemenz IGA. If you want one of three special fillings or to mix different fillings, you’d need to show up at the store on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The assistant manager of the bakery, Sue Runion, says it’s one of her favorite days of the year.

“It’s lower stress. We don’t have to go and answer the phones and everything, we’re just kind of here having a good time talking to customers, and who doesn’t love a good donut?” she said.

The bakery team has been doing this for three years but adapted to COVID-19 guidelines. There will be social distancing and signs to help people pick up their polish treats.