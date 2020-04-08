March sales for local car dealerships not as bad as expected

Some dealerships even saw an increase from last year

(WKBN) – The number of new cars sold last month was not as bad as expected because many of the sales took place before the dealers were shut down. In fact, a couple of dealers even saw sales rise.

Sweeney Chevrolet was on the top in sales with 163 new cars — down 53 from last March.

Greenwood Chevy was second with 141 — down 18 from a year ago.

Sweeney Buick GMC was down 12.

But Taylor Kia of Boardman was fourth with 107 and actually sold 33 more vehicles than a year ago.

Toyota of Boardman sold a hundred vehicles — up nine from a year ago.