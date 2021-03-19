March Madness gives much needed boost to local bars and restaurants

As fans watch the games, local businesses are hoping to bring in new crowds

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – March Madness is in full swing this year. The tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

At Buffalo Wild Wings in Austintown, managers say despite the pandemic, they have been able to stay successful with takeout orders, but they hope this will be the big turning point they have been waiting for.

“March Madness is one of our biggest times of the year. Obviously, we didn’t have it last year, so we are super excited. It means fun, it means coming out enjoying sports, enjoying a multitude of games at one time. It is the essence of what it means to be at B-dubs. These first four days are the peak time,” said Doug Esenwein, regional manager for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings says it has learned a lot over the past year – how to be versatile, flexible and patient.