“March for Jesus” returning to the Valley with some adjustments in place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Victory Christian Center is encouraging community members to take part in the March for Jesus later this month.

The March for Jesus is a nationwide effort carried out by Christians all over the country. This year, it will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 30.

“This was very popular across our nation, really across the world, where followers of Jesus across communities and cities would gather together and march their city and spend a moment together in proclamation, and in prayer, and in worship to God,” said Pastor Juan Rivera of Victory Christian Center.

Pastor Juan said the March for Jesus was popular in the 80s and 90s and that this year, it was making a comeback. However, due to COVID-19, some adjustments had to be made.

“Instead of gathering together in thousands, in groups of thousands and marching together, this year, we’re just calling people to go out two-by-two,” he said.

“Whatever streets you would feel called to walk through, whether it’s your neighborhood, whether it’s your city streets, whether it’s praying at the courthouse, whatever God impresses on your heart to do, we want you to do that,” said Danielle Gutierrez, co-organizer of the March for Jesus Mahoning Valley.

Pastor Juan said this is not just a Victory Christian Center event. This is for anyone and everyone to participate in.

“Come together with other believers of other denominations, of other backgrounds, other races and lift up that one thing we have in common, which is our love for Jesus,” Gutierrez said.

During the march, at noon, everyone participating will kneel and pray in unison.

“At noon, wherever they are, on the sidewalk, on their porch, in their living room, we’re all just gonna drop to our knees, lift our hands up and just proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord and worship him,” Pastor Juan said.

Gutierrez encourages anyone who is participating to log into the live stream to stay connected, which you can do by clicking here.