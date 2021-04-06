March 2021 auto sales up compared to March 2020 & 2019

Auto sales last month were up 23% against those two years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Auto sales last month around Youngstown were way up compared with March of last year.

But, last March was when the pandemic started and dealerships were forced to close.

So, we’re going to compare auto sales with March 2019. Still, this March was a good one.

Auto sales last month were up 23% against those two years for new and used cars combined.

Year-to-date sales are also strong — up 18% compared with two years ago.

All information is from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.