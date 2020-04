It started at 11 a.m., but cars started lining up hours before

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was yet another packed food giveaway in the Valley Monday. This time, the free food distribution was at Maplewood High School in Cortland.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley hosted the event.

It started at 11 a.m., but cars started lining up hours before.

The same situation play out as last week, when free food was passed out at the Canfield fairgrounds.

The next giveaway is May 1 at Beaver Local Schools.