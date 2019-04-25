Maple syrup bottlers hand over proceeds to support Wick Recreation Area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A neighborhood group in Youngstown famous for their locally-produced maple syrup is the first to contribute to a new fund set up to support the Wick Recreation Area.

The Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association presented the Wick Recreation Area fund with a donation of $4,387 from the sale of their 2019 maple syrup harvest.

The syrup is unique to Youngstown because the all-volunteer team utilizes the Sugar House with the Wick Recreation Area to make the syrup.

Bottles of the syrup are $15 and sold in the gift shop at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

“The Rocky Ridge Neighbors are thrilled to contribute to the beginnings of a unique sustainable legacy that has been created by the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation,” said John Slanina, president of the Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association. “Just as community leaders over 65 years ago planted the sugar maple grove in the Wick Recreation Area which residents enjoy today, we hope this endowment will grow and provide support to future generations of parkgoers.”

The Wick Recreation Endowment is one of several targeted endowments launched by the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation.