‘Many more will suffer the same fate:’ Owner of Tavern on the Square cites COVID-19 for closure

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The owner of Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington announced the permanent closing of the restaurant, citing struggles due to COVID-19.



“COVID is a tragedy in our country and in our community. While we are fortunate that illness and death have not affected our family, we must permanently close our restaurant,” said Owner Todd Ulicny.

Ulicny took the time to urge customers to support other local independent restaurants and businesses.

“They are not OK, and many more will suffer the same fate as we,” he said.

Ulicny purchased the popular restaurant in 2018 and made some updates to it.

Tavern on the Square’s final day of operation will be Saturday, Oct. 3.

