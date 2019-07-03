Many local Perkins restaurants remain open, despite court ruling

The temporary restraining order prohibits the local restaurants from using any Perkins products and trademarks

(WKBN) – A day after a federal judge in Tennessee ruled against the operator of a couple dozen Perkins restaurants in the area, they were all still open Wednesday.

Customers were going in and out of the restaurant on Route 224 in Boardman, no different than any other day. There’s even a sign out front that says “now hiring.”

WKBN contacted each of the restaurants owned by 5171 Campbell Lands Co. Wednesday morning.

Employees who answered the phone at the Boardman, Austintown, Canfield, Niles, Ashtabula, Hermitage and Grove City locations confirmed that they were open. The Warren and Greenville restaurants did not answer their phones, and someone at the New Castle restaurant answered the phone Wednesday morning but would not confirm whether they’re remaining open.

The temporary restraining order issued Tuesday morning prohibits 5171 Campbells Land Co. and its owners from using any Perkins products and trademarks.

Perkins Corporate is asking those local franchises stop using its name and close its locations, alleging the company was not paying royalties to use the chain’s name. Perkins also claimed upgrades to the restaurants were not being done and the local restaurants used unapproved products.

5171 Campbells Land Co. has the opportunity to protest the decision prior to a preliminary injunction hearing set for Monday.

Perkins Corporate had no comment on the proceedings when contacted Tuesday and a regional contact also declined to comment.