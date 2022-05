VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — Starr Manufacturing in Vienna has lined up plenty of work but needs more workers.

It’s hiring right now for welders, industrial assemblers and even a Human Resources generalist.

Some of Starr’s production is making some of the technical equipment used in the oil and gas industry that way it’s made here, instead of being shipped in from Texas or Oklahoma.

Starr also emphasizes teamwork, plus it has competitive pay and exceptional benefits.

You can find the job listings here.