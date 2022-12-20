(WKBN) – A follow-up tonight to a story from Friday on the awarding of the marina contract at Mosquito Lake. A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has responded to the decision to choose a company from out of the area.

For 21 years, Joe Sofchek operated the Mosquito Lake marina out of a small building. After Labor Day, construction began on a new, modern building.

At the same time, ODNR was accepting bids for running the marina. There were only two bids, Sofchek and Schraedly Marine of the Mansfield area.

ODNR determined that Schraedly “was the highest and better for the needs of the park and its patrons.”

The statement from ODNR read, in part, “ODNR is grateful for the work done by Joseph Sofcheck over the past two decades at Mosquito Lake State Park. We value the long-term relationship that we have had with Mr. Sofchek and appreciate the services he provided…We look forward to working with Schraedly Marine.”