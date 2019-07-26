Manager of Boardman Save-a-Lot says store is better prepared for next flood

The Boardman Plaza store is set to reopen in the beginning of August after being closed since the May flood

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular Boardman grocery store is finally planning to reopen after devastating floods in May.

Boardman Plaza got two to three feet of water in the parking lot that filtered into the businesses.

“Six inches of water that came into the building and up through the drains. It was Class 3 water — so sewage water,” said John Kawecki, owner of Save-a-Lot.

Save-a-Lot was among the stores left a mess. Work to clean it up has been going on for weeks.

“We had to remove all the drywall around the perimeter of the store and remove all the equipment from the inside,” Kawecki said.

He said some equipment was damaged but one thing that wasn’t damaged was the food.

Garrett Czarnecki, manager of Havana House, said he buys most of his products from Save-A-Lot for his coffee bar and is excited for the store to reopen.

“It would just be nice to have our local store back.”

Kawecki said they will be getting new tools and equipment for the store, and installing them throughout the week.

This time will be different, though, because he said they’ll be even more prepared for flooding.

“We’re going to be installing sewer gates on the septic system to keep the water from backing up in our location,” Kawecki said.

Not only do they have sewer gates now, but they also installed moisture-resistant drywall and cement board around the perimeter of the store to prevent flood damage.