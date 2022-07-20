Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, a man wrecked his car after being shot at, a police report states.

On Bonnie Brae Avenue NE, officers responded to a call regarding fired shots and a car wrecked further down the street.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the 21-year-old man driving the car, who said his car had been shot at. Eleven shell casings were collected from the scene, according to the police report.

A report was taken.

Later Monday evening, officers were dispatched to Grandview Street SE in response to another shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The resident said her juvenile son was not home because he had left the house following an incident in which a suspect shot at him.

Officers watched footage of the incident, where they observed a juvenile suspect shoot a gun at the resident’s son from the back passenger seat of a car.

Upon follow-up, the officers learned that the driver and a third passenger in the car were juveniles as well.