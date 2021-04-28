Man shot in thigh tells Youngstown police he took an Uber to the hospital

The man said he was shot while heading to barbecue on West Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was wounded in the inner thigh Tuesday night told police he managed to get to a hospital so fast because he called for an Uber.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to the 600 block of West Boston Avenue after a gunshot sensor there detected several rounds of gunfire.

Police could not find a crime scene but while they were there, they received word a man was being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center Boardman for a gunshot wound.

When the officer arrived, he found a 27-year-old man who had been wounded in the inner thigh and a woman who was with him. Reports said the victim told police he was going to a barbecue in the 600 block of West Boston Avenue and when he was walking toward the house he heard several shots and was wounded.

When asked how he was able to get to the hospital so fast, reports said the victim told police he called an Uber because the most important thing on his mind was getting away.

The victim told police he thought the shots came from nearby Almyra Avenue but reports do not indicate if officers found any evidence of a crime scene there.

This is the 29th person wounded by gunfire in the city this year.