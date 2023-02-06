YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Rogers Road where they saw a man on the porch with a gunshot wound to the arm that was bleeding heavily. An officer placed a tourniquet on the man’s arm to stop the bleeding, reports said.

The man told police someone in a pickup truck fired a shot at him and drove away. Police found a 9mm shell casing near the man’s driveway, reports said.

The man was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.