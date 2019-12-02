Man wounded in leg by gunshot on Youngstown’s south side

Local News

The man was wounded about 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue after a man knocked on the victim's door

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Police Lights, Crime Scene, Police Line

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital after reports said he was shot in the leg early Sunday evening.

The man was wounded about 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue after a man knocked on the victim’s door.

Reports said the man asked the victim where his grandson was because he wanted to talk to the grandson about a gun.

When the victim said he did not know what the man was talking about, the man said “Somebody’s got to pay,” and another man appeared from around a corner and shot the victim in the leg.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com