Man wounded in leg by gunshot on Youngstown’s south side

The man was wounded about 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue after a man knocked on the victim's door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital after reports said he was shot in the leg early Sunday evening.

The man was wounded about 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue after a man knocked on the victim’s door.

Reports said the man asked the victim where his grandson was because he wanted to talk to the grandson about a gun.

When the victim said he did not know what the man was talking about, the man said “Somebody’s got to pay,” and another man appeared from around a corner and shot the victim in the leg.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital.