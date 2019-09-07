More details on man shot in Boardman after incident with Boardman police, OSHP

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was wounded early Saturday morning during a confrontation with township police and troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A news release from township police Chief Todd Werth said the suspect, Stephen Wilson, 52, was wounded after he refused to drop a gun he was carrying.

The release said an officer saw Wilson walking in the road about 12:15 a.m. on Market Street at Meadowbrook Avenue and he was carrying a gun. As the officer was with Wilson, a state trooper who was nearby stopped to help him, the release said.

As the two gave several commands for Wilson to drop the gun, other officers and troopers arrived but Wilson refused to drop the gun, the release said. Then, officers began to fire.

The release said Wilson’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to collect evidence. They closed Market Street between Meadowbrook Avenue and Shields Road for several hours. On Market Street between Erskine Drive and Meadowbrook Avenue, there was a cluster of evidence markers on the west side of the road.

At the time of the shooting, there were six township officers and four troopers on the scene, reports said.

Township police, the state patrol and BCI will jointly investigate, Werth said. Werth declined to comment further.

Court records show Wilson was sentenced in 2015 to two and a half months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of attempted robbery. He was indicted on the charge in January of 2013 and was accepted into the county’s mental health court but he was dropped from the court after he failed to show up for a court hearing.

Wilson applied for early release twice — both times it was denied, according to court records. He was also placed on three years of probation as part of his sentence.

In 1994, court records show Wilson was given a suspended sentence of three to 15 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of complicity to commit aggravated robbery. He was given a six-month sentence for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.