Man withdraws guilty plea in Niles fatal shooting case

Ryan Daniels, Sr. is accused of killing Brittany Mazenec outside the Hideaway Lounge in Niles

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man set to be sentenced Thursday in a reckless homicide case decided to withdraw his guilty plea.

Ryan Daniels, Sr. is accused of killing Brittany Mazenec outside the Hideaway Lounge in Niles last February.

Daniels had agreed to plead guilty and was supposed to be sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Instead, he’s now withdrawing that plea and will go to trial.

He now faces nine years in prison.

Mazenec was shot outside the bar sitting in her car.

She was the mother of two children.