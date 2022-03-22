YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said has warrants from 2009 and 2014 was found at a house where a woman was arrested last week for the theft of $1,500 of water.

Patrick Fizet, 46, was found about Monday afternoon at a home in the 3300 block of Freemont Avenue by housing code agents and police.

Thursday, the city shut off the water at the home and charged a woman who lives there, Tiffany Sandrock, with theft because of an illegal water hookup. Authorities estimated $1,500 worth of water had been taken.

Sandrock was booked into the Mahoning County Jail but was able to post bond after her arraignment Friday.

Reports said she was back at the home Monday with Fizet, but no one is allowed at the home until the water is turned back on. Fizet and Sandrock were both given minor misdemeanor citations for criminal trespassing.

A records check found that Fizet has a warrant for a 2009 driving under suspension case in municipal court and a 2014 warrant from Trumbull County in a child support case.

The county jail would not take Fizet because they were not accepting anyone with misdemeanor or failure to appear warrants. He was given a summons to appear in court.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office informed police that they could not spare a car to pick Fizet up so he was advised to get in touch with officials there about his case, reports said.